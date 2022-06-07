The Platinum Jubilee weekend: Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-220506-144500010

Platinum Jubilee: More stunning pictures of the celebrations in Hastings

Alan Roberts of Roberts Photographic was out and about with his camera over the long weekend to capture some of the celebrations.

By Andy Hemsley
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 9:30 am

An effigy of the Queen was paraded in Hastings town centre while people were dancing in Robertson Street.

Russell Street, in Hastings town centre, saw a colourful street party while local Scouts held Jubilee themed activities in Alexandra Park.

1.

The Platinum Jubilee weekend: Photo by Roberts Photographic. Russell Street, Hastings. SUS-220506-144547010

2.

The Platinum Jubilee weekend: Photo by Roberts Photographic. Russell Street, Hastings. SUS-220506-144541010

3.

The Platinum Jubilee weekend: Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-220506-144506010

4.

The Platinum Jubilee weekend: Photo by Roberts Photographic. Russell Street, Hastings. SUS-220506-144455010

