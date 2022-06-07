Visitors were invited to share messages and pictures for the Queen using Jubilee postcards that were available from the Museum shop and café.

People of all ages spanning 18 months to 80-years-old shared thoughtful and celebratory tributes with the Queen to mark the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The parcel of postcards is now on its way to the Queen.

Jubilee postcards at the Weald and Downland Museum.

The Big Jubilee Hurrah was just one of a wonderful array of Jubilee-themed family activities that took place at the Museum this half term.

Families also had the chance to create commemorative badges, plates and medals as well as traditional peg-dolls of the Queen, decorated to depict the changing fashion during her 70-year reign.

More than 4,750 visitors attended throughout the week to enjoy the celebrations.

To find out more, visit the Weald and Downland Museum’s website.

Postcard for the Queen.

