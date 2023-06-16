The money will be taken from the capital play budget and will see £100,000 spent on the Lion’s Den, East Beach; £80,000 on Brookfield Adventure, Brookfield Park; and £25,000 on the Bluebell play area, near Brookfield Park.
During a meeting of the environment committee on Thursday (June 15), members agreed a procurement process should be carried out to find someone to design and build the improvements.
A report to the committee said: “It is proposed to enhance the existing play areas at Lion’s Den, Brookfield Adventure and Bluebell including installation of new play equipment for a range of ages and improvements to the surfacing.
“Improvements will also be made to the inclusivity and accessibility of the play areas to ensure play opportunities for a range of different abilities.”
A public consultation will be held to give the council an idea of what people would like to see included in the play areas.