The money will be taken from the capital play budget and will see £100,000 spent on the Lion’s Den, East Beach; £80,000 on Brookfield Adventure, Brookfield Park; and £25,000 on the Bluebell play area, near Brookfield Park.

During a meeting of the environment committee on Thursday (June 15), members agreed a procurement process should be carried out to find someone to design and build the improvements.

A report to the committee said: “It is proposed to enhance the existing play areas at Lion’s Den, Brookfield Adventure and Bluebell including installation of new play equipment for a range of ages and improvements to the surfacing.

Play areas are set for an upgrade in Littlehampton

“Improvements will also be made to the inclusivity and accessibility of the play areas to ensure play opportunities for a range of different abilities.”