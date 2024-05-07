Longbrook Play Park was closed last week, after vandals damaged part of the area’s pirate ship. Council contractors are set to repair the equipment and make it safe, but this is not the first time Longbrook Play Park has been vandalised.

The incident meant the play park was closed for the rest of that year’s Summer, and officers treated the fire as a deliberate incident. Speaking to Sussex World about what happened, one parent told our reporter she and her children were “heartbroken” by the news:"For my nieces, my nephews, that’s where we go with them over the summer. My children are grown up now, but that’s where we spent all our time with them growing up. So it’s heart-breaking, absolutely heart-breaking.”