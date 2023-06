The family of a man from East Sussex have issued an urgent plea for Jonathan, a 43 year-old missing in East Sussex.

Jonathan, 43, from Portslade, was last seen on Friday, June 2.

In a statement Sussex Police said: “Please make contact, Jonathan.”

“Jonathan’s family are appealing for him to get in touch, while a search for him is ongoing.

“He has been missing from Portslade since Friday (June 2), last seen at Tesco in Station Road at around 3pm and may be in Eastbourne.

“Jonathan, 43, is 5’11” and slim, wearing a green and grey T-shirt, shorts and trainers.

“If you can help, call 999 quoting 1031 of 04/06.”