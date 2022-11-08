Left to right: Tim Allchin, Jon Beck, Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook, Rachel Keaney, Simon Breakwell, Cuckmere Buses managing director Philip Ayers

Volunteers for Cuckmere Buses recently got together to celebrate their 46th year and town Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook personally congratulated them on providing a valuable service to the local community.

Cuckmere Buses currently has a small fleet of minibuses running more than 20 services a week. The company also operates summer leisure services, offers private hire facilities, and a New Year’s Day service.

Cllr Holbrook said: "It's fantastic to see Cuckmere Bus services running well since their launch in 1976, even more so during the height of the pandemic, albeit with reduced service capacity at the time. Additional transport links such as these are crucial for many people living in Hailsham and surrounding villages and, by making the best use of available resources, the Town Council is delighted to underwrite these essential services.

"Cuckmere Bus services have proven really popular and well used by residents, particularly the elderly, and its volunteers must be commended for both their time and hard work put into running its fleet of minibuses over the years. Hailsham Town Council will continue to work closely with local bus operators to support transport services, specifically for those who cannot access the conventional public transport network."

Philip Ayers, managing director of Cuckmere Buses, said: "We are pleased to provide the Hailsham Town and other services to help people reach their various destinations. Passenger numbers dropped owing to the pandemic but are now recovering slowly. We welcome all back on board."