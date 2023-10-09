Polegate landlord and partner speak of 'whirlwind journey' competing in Channel 4 game show hosted by Sue Perkins

The landlord of a pub in Polegate, and his partner, have spoken of their ‘whirlwind journey’ competing in a game show on Channel 4 hosted by Sue Perkins.

For the past three months Berwick Inn in Polegate landlord Jack Visick and his partner Natalie Obrien have been competing in an exciting new Channel 4 TV show hosted by Sue Perkins called "Double The Money”.

“Double The Money” will see pairs of contestants come together on day one to receive a modest starting pot of seed money. As soon as they receive the cash the clock starts ticking contestants must try and double their money within the next few hours or face elimination from the game.

Jack said: “It’s been a whirlwind over the last few months. We have started several different business’s up, doubling the money within tight timeframes. We’ve made it to this exciting round where we have until 5pm on Tuesday 10th to double our money, we’ve challenged ourselves with starting a brand new coffee brand, Need Drinks. from scratch.

"Juggling other businesses, relationships, family, health and pets has been exhausting. We have to thank our local community for supporting us and getting us this far.

“Our team at the Berwick Inn have been amazing whilst we have in the competition and we are really looking forward to keeping Need drinks going. We are releasing a new product to the market on Tuesday which is the last day of the competition. If we can get in sales from launch, we might just have a chance to make it through."

With complete freedom on how to spend their starting pot, contestants from the show must devise smart strategies, bold hustles and ingenious ideas to turn their initial sum into a substantial fortune.

