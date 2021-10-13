Polegate man honours traveller ancestors with horse and carriage ride for charity

A Polegate man, along with a group of family and friends, travelled by horse and carriage across East Sussex for six hours to raise money for charity.

Karl Goldsmith said he has done a horse and carriage ride for charity in the past, including trips to London.

He said, “I have had the horses a long, long time now and know the roads also.

Karl Goldsmith with his family on the carriage SUS-211013-094100001

“Everybody was happy and warming to us. We had a few buckets out because we were raising money.”

Mr Goldsmith, along with 25 other carriages, travelled from Falkenvil Fishery in Hailsham through to Eastbourne and Pevensey.

The group was raising money for St Wilfrid’s Hospice and Dementia UK.

Mr Goldsmith said, “We were raising money for a good cause. They are close to us.”

One of the other carriages that took part in the trip SUS-211013-094112001

The Polegate man said people came from as far as Wales to take part in the ride which started at midday and ended at around 6pm on Saturday, October 9.

Mr Goldsmith said each carriage had up to five people on board and around 100 people attended the event.

Despite not knowing how much was raised because sealed buckets were used, Mr Goldsmith thinks his group has raised hundreds of pounds.

He said, “To be fair, I think that we have probably done £500-£600 between the two charities. Maybe a bit more.”

Mr Goldsmith explained there were also a number of people who did not have cash but said they would donate online.

When talking about why he chose to do the horse and carriage ride, Mr Goldsmith said, “It is close to our heart. In the gypsy and traveller community it is a big part.

“All my ancestors have had them. As they say, it is in our blood.

“I drive mine pretty much every day.

“Everything we did there was close to our heart.

“There was a lot of family on the drive, but also a few friends.”

Mr Goldsmith said it made ‘a really good day’ and hopes more people can help by donating online to St Wilfrid’s Hospice and Dementia UK.