Polegate Mayor joins gathering of Mayors association.

On Wednesday, Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar joined other local leaders from across Sussex for a luncheon of the Association of Sussex Mayors.
By Dan DunbarContributor
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 09:29 BST
The Sussex Mayors Association is an organisation that's membership is created by current and past Mayors across East and West Sussex incorporating the City of Brighton and Hove.

Cllr Dan Dunbar said: “These luncheons aren’t just social gatherings but a chance for us all to meet, network and update on opportunities for development and charitable activities.”

The Sussex Mayors Association started in 1939 and is now run by Denise Cobb (Chair), Lynda Hyde (Deputy Chair) pictured and Anne Meadows (Secretary & Treasurer) who are all ex-Mayors of Brighton & Hove City Council.

The Mayors of Brighton and Polegate with members of the Sussex Mayors Association.The Mayors of Brighton and Polegate with members of the Sussex Mayors Association.
They said: "We are really enjoying organising these luncheons and it's a wonderful opportunity for current and past Mayors to get together and socialise.

"Each Mayor brings their own different experiences and information that we share."

