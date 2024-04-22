Polegate Mayor joins gathering of Mayors association.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sussex Mayors Association is an organisation that's membership is created by current and past Mayors across East and West Sussex incorporating the City of Brighton and Hove.

Cllr Dan Dunbar said: “These luncheons aren’t just social gatherings but a chance for us all to meet, network and update on opportunities for development and charitable activities.”

The Sussex Mayors Association started in 1939 and is now run by Denise Cobb (Chair), Lynda Hyde (Deputy Chair) pictured and Anne Meadows (Secretary & Treasurer) who are all ex-Mayors of Brighton & Hove City Council.

The Mayors of Brighton and Polegate with members of the Sussex Mayors Association.

They said: "We are really enjoying organising these luncheons and it's a wonderful opportunity for current and past Mayors to get together and socialise.