Polegate mayor's donation to Nature Reserve
Mayor Cllr Dunbar commented: “The Jubilee Nature Reserve is still in its early formations so I am really pleased to have been able to supply these bulbs through my mayoral allowance to add to the native woodland scene. I’m extremely grateful to all the volunteers who came to help with planting.”
Lesley Bosly from the Jubilee Nature Reserve added: “We spent a lovely morning planting snow drops on the bank at the front of the reserve courtesy of the Mayor, Dan Dunbar.
"It was really good to see a number of volunteers turn up alongside Dan to help!
"With so many willing planters we got all the bulbs in within an hour, leaving plenty of time for a stroll around the reserve.”