Polegate mayor's donation to Nature Reserve

Nature reserve receives floral donation from the town’s Mayor. This weekend saw Cllr Dan Dunbar the Mayor of Polegate donate 1,000 snowdrop bulbs to Polegate’s Jubilee Nature Reserve.
By Dan DunbarContributor
Published 11th Mar 2024, 08:49 GMT
Volunteers bulb planting alongside Mayor Cllr DunbarVolunteers bulb planting alongside Mayor Cllr Dunbar
Volunteers bulb planting alongside Mayor Cllr Dunbar

Mayor Cllr Dunbar commented: “The Jubilee Nature Reserve is still in its early formations so I am really pleased to have been able to supply these bulbs through my mayoral allowance to add to the native woodland scene. I’m extremely grateful to all the volunteers who came to help with planting.”

Lesley Bosly from the Jubilee Nature Reserve added: “We spent a lovely morning planting snow drops on the bank at the front of the reserve courtesy of the Mayor, Dan Dunbar.

"It was really good to see a number of volunteers turn up alongside Dan to help!

"With so many willing planters we got all the bulbs in within an hour, leaving plenty of time for a stroll around the reserve.”

