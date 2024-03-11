Polegate mayor's donation to Nature Reserve

Volunteers bulb planting alongside Mayor Cllr Dunbar

Mayor Cllr Dunbar commented: “The Jubilee Nature Reserve is still in its early formations so I am really pleased to have been able to supply these bulbs through my mayoral allowance to add to the native woodland scene. I’m extremely grateful to all the volunteers who came to help with planting.”

Lesley Bosly from the Jubilee Nature Reserve added: “We spent a lovely morning planting snow drops on the bank at the front of the reserve courtesy of the Mayor, Dan Dunbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was really good to see a number of volunteers turn up alongside Dan to help!