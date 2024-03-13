Polegate town councillor honoured with Freedom of Town award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar made the award to Cllr Cunningham in the presence of his family, friends, fellow councillors and invited guests.

The granting of the Freedom of the Town is the highest honour a town council can bestow upon an individual, group, or organisation.

The practice dates back to Medieval times and the title of 'Freeman' once allowed special privileges.

Cllr Malcolm Cunningham with Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar

Although the title of Freeman confers no special privileges it is without a doubt an honour to receive such an award and is a great and lasting tribute to a person held in high regard.

Cllr Malcolm Cunningham said: “I had the pleasure of receiving an Honorary Freeman award from Polegate Town Council for my twenty years serving as a councillor for the residents of Polegate and wish to thank the council for this award.”