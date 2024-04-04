Police and district council representatives to attend emergency meeting at Barnham after Easter weekend chaos

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The meeting was called after a spate of anti-social and criminal behaviour at Barnham station over the weekend, which led to a dispersal order effective until April 02.

Four teenage girls, aged 13 to 16, were arrested and have since been released on bail, a Sussex Police statement said, and members of the public have been calling for action in a bid to keep the community safe.

Shortly after the dispersal order, Barnham Parish Council responded to public demand by organising tonight’s meeting, which is set to take place at 6pm at the Village Hall, and inviting representatives from Sussex Police and Arun District Council.

