Police appeal after man dies in A24 crash near Horsham

Emergency services were called to the junction of the A264 and A24 northbound at Broadbridge Heath after a car left the slip road carriageway at about 7.45pm on Sunday, April 17.

A police spokesperson said: “The incident involved a single vehicle, a silver Peugeot 208.

“Tragically, an 80-year-old man from Peaslake, Surrey, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Sussex Police

“A 69-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries and remains at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in a critical but stable condition.