Police appeal for dash cam footage after car goes the wrong way on A27 near Emsworth

Hampshire Police officers are appealing for dash cam footage after a car went the wrong way on the A27 near Emsworth

The incident took place in the early hours of yesterday morning (October 30), when a black Citreon Berlingo failed to stop on the M27, near junction 12, for police.

After leaving the A27 at the exit for Emsworth, the vehicle returned but drove east on the westbound carriageway before being abandoned at a BP service station. Officers conducted a search of the area, but occupants were not located. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the crash.

"While we know traffic on the road at this time would have been limited, we are keen to hear from anyone who saw the Berlingo driving the wrong way on the A27.

“In particular, we would like to speak to anyone with dash-cam footage.

“Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44240468739.”