Police are appealing for witnesses after a 49-year-old man died in a two car collision on the Rusper Road roundabout yesterday (September 30).

The man was from Broadbridge Heath and died at the scene, sometime after the crash, which took place at 7.20pm.

Two women were also hospitalised: one, aged 52, is in critical condition having suffered life-threatening injuries and the other, aged 55, is being treated for serious wounds.

Two 17-year-olds, a boy and a girl, were also treated for minor injuries at the scene, but did not need to go to the hospital.

"Investigating officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the two vehicles, a white BMW X5 and a black BMW 1 Series, being driven in the area beforehand,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

“Contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Temperature.”

West Sussex Fire and Rescue were also at hand. A spokesperson said two fire engines, one from Horsham and another from Billingshurst, were mobilised to the scene at the Rusper Road roundabout in Horsham. A heavy rescue tender from Crawley was also called.