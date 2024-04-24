Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident took place at about 2.15pm on February 24, outside the Waitrose supermarket in Western Road, Brighton, police officers said.

It was reported that a man had thrown an object towards a woman, resulting in an injury which required hospital treatments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspect has been described as a white man in his 40s, believed to be a rough sleeper, with a sleeping bag wrapped around his shoulders.