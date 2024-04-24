Police appeal launched after woman assaulted in Brighton
Sussex Police are appealing for information after a woman was assaulted in Brighton.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident took place at about 2.15pm on February 24, outside the Waitrose supermarket in Western Road, Brighton, police officers said.
It was reported that a man had thrown an object towards a woman, resulting in an injury which required hospital treatments.
The suspect has been described as a white man in his 40s, believed to be a rough sleeper, with a sleeping bag wrapped around his shoulders.
Officers have pursued several lines of inquiry, a spokesperson said, and have started appealing for further witnesses, or any who may have filmed the incident to come forward.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.