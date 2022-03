Brighton and Hove Police tweeted that they are concerned for the welfare of Sue, 56, who was reported missing from Hailsham town centre at 1.30pm on March 13.

Sue is white, 5’5, of medium build with short brown hair, police said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police said she may be in Brighton.

Sussex Police are concered about the welfare of missing Hailsham woman. Photo: Sussex Police

If anyone has any information you can call the police on 101 and quote serial 674 of 13/03.