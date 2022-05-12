Police asked to use powers to move travellers on from Preston Park in Brighton, says council

Several caravans have been driven onto the field area which hosted the Foodies Festival earlier this month.A Brighton and Hove City Council spokesman said: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment of travellers in Preston Park who arrived on Monday evening.

“We have visited the encampment to discuss the situation and carry out welfare checks on everyone there. As this is a well-used local park, we have asked the police to use their emergency powers to move the group on.

“We will work with the police to jointly monitor the encampment and will keep the situation under review, including the request to use emergency powers.”

The travellers arrived in Preston Park on Monday evening, according to the council