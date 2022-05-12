Police asked to use powers to move travellers on from Preston Park in Brighton, says council

An ‘unauthorised encampment of travellers’ in Preston Park, Brighton, will be asked to move on, the council has confirmed.

By Nicola Caines
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 1:44 pm

Several caravans have been driven onto the field area which hosted the Foodies Festival earlier this month.A Brighton and Hove City Council spokesman said: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment of travellers in Preston Park who arrived on Monday evening.

“We have visited the encampment to discuss the situation and carry out welfare checks on everyone there. As this is a well-used local park, we have asked the police to use their emergency powers to move the group on.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

“We will work with the police to jointly monitor the encampment and will keep the situation under review, including the request to use emergency powers.”

The travellers arrived in Preston Park on Monday evening, according to the council

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

Have you read: Brighton and Hove councillors to consider new 25-year plan for i360's £42.8million loan balance | SussexWorld (sussexexpress.co.uk)

Read More

Read More
These are the Sussex railway station ticket offices union says are at risk of cl...
PoliceBrightonPreston ParkBrighton and Hove City CouncilSussex Police