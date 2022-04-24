Police call for witnesses after man dies in crash near Brighton

Emergency services were called to Saddlescombe Road, in Saddlescombe, just after 4pm yesterday, after a motorcyclist had left the road.

The man, aged 43, sadly died at the scene, police said.

No other vehicles appear to have been involved but police are asking anyone who saw what happened, especially drivers with relevant dashcam footage, to step forward and assist.

Sussex Police

If you know anything about the crash, get in touch with Sussex Police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] and quoting Operation Cobham.