Police concerned for welfare of missing Littlehampton veteran with links to Lewes, Horsham and Arun
Police have put out an appeal for information about a missing 41-year-old veteran from Littlehampton today (July 15)
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 6:06 pm
Updated
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 6:08 pm
Anthony John Dodd was last seen on Saturday June 26. He is a 5’5” white male of medium build with blonde grey hair in a short, crew cut style. It is not known what clothes he might be wearing.
With connections to Lewes, Horsham and Arun, Mr Dodd is believed to be sleeping rough. Anyone with information about him is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 0750 of 12/07/21.