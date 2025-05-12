Police conduct patrols at Brighton Marina following antisocial behaviour reports
Sussex Police have conducted patrols at Brighton Marina following reports of antisocial behaviour.
Police added that the patrols aim to ‘deter crime’ and ‘ensure everyone using the area feels safe and secure.’
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Your safety is our priority.
"PC Wilkinson has been conducting patrols at Brighton Marina following reports of antisocial behaviour.
"Our patrols aim to deter crime, enhance visibility and ensure everyone using the area feels safe and secure.
"If you need to make a report, you an do so online, via 101 or in an emergency dial 999.”