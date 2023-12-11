Sussex Police conducted ‘test purchases’ following reports of ‘youth related disorder and under age drinking in Eastbourne’s Old Town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As part of Sussex Police’s ‘continued commitment to keeping communities safe’, officers conducted a number of ‘test-purchases’ across off-licences in Eastbourne.

On Saturday, December 2, a number of off-license premises in the Old Town area of Eastbourne were visited by the East Sussex Police licensing team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The purpose of the visit was to test the off-license’s responsibilities under the licensing laws to not sell alcohol to under 18-year-olds.

Sussex Police conducted ‘test purchases’ following reports of ‘youth related disorder and under age drinking in Eastbourne’s Old Town. Picture: Sussex Police

Each off-license was visited by Police cadets of school age, who attempted to purchase alcohol; we are pleased to reports that all of the off-licenses tested refused to sell alcohol to our cadets as they could not provide proof of age.

PCSO Williams, the Police Community Support Officer for the Old Town had contacted the licensing team asking for these ‘test purchases’ to be completed following concerns from local residents around youth related disorder and under age drinking.

He said: “It is positive news that the off-licenses tested have shown they are taking their responsibilities seriously

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Alcohol consumption can be a contributing factor to youth related anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the area, we also continue to raise awareness with parents to have conversations with children in their care about the effects of alcohol; often young people under the influence of alcohol are far more likely to be victims, or offenders of crime.

"Report ASB online or by calling 101 at the time