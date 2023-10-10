Police detain two in connection with immigration law breach in East Sussex

Police have detained two in connection with immigration law breach in East Sussex after a lifeboat brought people to shore on Sunday (October 8).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newhaven’s RNLI lifeboat was dispatched on Sunday afternoon after reports of a small boat off the coast.

In a statement Sussex Police said: “Police were called to Newhaven Port at 2.30pm on Sunday, October 8 over a report of a vessel in difficulty at sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Eight persons were brought ashore with the help of the RNLI lifeboat team, HS Coastguard and the UK Border Force.

Border patrol officers were seen detaining people in East Sussex following a lifeboat brought people to shore yesterday (Sunday, October 8). Picture: Sussex Pictures and Video

A 29 year-old man from Enfield and a 38 year-old man from Hertfordshire were arrested on suspision of doing an act to facilitate the commission of a breach of UK immigration law by a non-UK national.

"They both remain in custody at this time.

The Home Office did not not comment on the incident but prepared a statement on incidents involving small boats.

The statement from January 2023 said: “The unacceptable number of people risking their lives by making these dangerous crossings is placing an unprecedented strain on our asylum system.

Border patrol officers were seen detaining people in East Sussex following a lifeboat brought people to shore yesterday (Sunday, October 8).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our priority is to stop the boats, and thanks to the work of the small boats operational command alongside our French partners, crossings are down by more than 20 per cent compared to the same point last year.