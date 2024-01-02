Police who disrupted a planned ‘car meet’ in Horsham over the weekend are now facing a public backlash.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers halted the planned meeting at Hop Oast’s park and ride venue and urged people who witnessed any antisocial driving to report it to them.

But Horsham Police came in for criticism when they posted details of the incident on social media. A number of people accused the police of spoiling people’s ‘harmless fun’ and queried: “How about solving some real crimes?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One said: “These people love, like LOVE, their and other people's cars! They are much less of a danger than most people on the roads during the day! They don't want to ruin their cars. You’re just spoiling their fun!”

Police are facing a public backlash after halting a planned 'car meet' in Horsham

Another described the car meets as ‘just an enjoyable hobby.’ And another added: “If the police sat there long enough they would’ve seen that there were no issues being caused, no noise being made, no crimes being committed.”

But others were quick to defend the police actions. “Perhaps those who think that driving offences are not ‘real crimes’ might feel differently if one of their loved ones was killed or injured,” said one. “I guess some think it makes more sense for the police to ignore such things and sit there twiddling their thumbs on the off-chance that a ‘more serious’ crime might come in. I’m sure they could have been redeployed if needed.”