Police face public backlash after halting planned Horsham 'car meet'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers halted the planned meeting at Hop Oast’s park and ride venue and urged people who witnessed any antisocial driving to report it to them.
But Horsham Police came in for criticism when they posted details of the incident on social media. A number of people accused the police of spoiling people’s ‘harmless fun’ and queried: “How about solving some real crimes?”
One said: “These people love, like LOVE, their and other people's cars! They are much less of a danger than most people on the roads during the day! They don't want to ruin their cars. You’re just spoiling their fun!”
Another described the car meets as ‘just an enjoyable hobby.’ And another added: “If the police sat there long enough they would’ve seen that there were no issues being caused, no noise being made, no crimes being committed.”
But others were quick to defend the police actions. “Perhaps those who think that driving offences are not ‘real crimes’ might feel differently if one of their loved ones was killed or injured,” said one. “I guess some think it makes more sense for the police to ignore such things and sit there twiddling their thumbs on the off-chance that a ‘more serious’ crime might come in. I’m sure they could have been redeployed if needed.”
Others said simply: “Well done, Horsham Police” and criticised others for their ‘disgraceful attitude’ towards officers’ actions in halting the car meet. One added: “Keep up the good work Sussex Police.”