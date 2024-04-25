Police helicopter and rescue dogs tasked to help rescue missing walker in Hastings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crews from Eastbourne’s RNLI, coastguards from Hastings, Solent, Bexhill, Rye and Romney Marsh were also tasked in the search for the missing walker.

The lifeboat from Eastbourne RNLI launched at 0.21am on Thursday, April 25 in coordination with police officers with search dogs and drones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement a spokesperson for Eastbourne RNLI said: “Our Trent class All-Weather Lifeboat launched on service at 00:21am on Thursday 25th April in response to a missing walker in the Hastings area.

Lifeboats were launched by East Sussex rescue crews to help rescue a missing walker in the Hastings area in the very early hours of Thursday (April 25) morning Picture: Eastbourne RNLI

“Under the coordination of Solent Coastguard, they joined Bexhill Coastguard, Hastings Coastguard, Rye Coastguard, Romney Marsh Coastguard, Pett Level Independent Lifeboat, NPAS (National Police Air Service), Police Officers with Search Dogs and drones, HART (Hazardous Area Response Team) on scene in an extensive search.

“The police helicopter spotted something in dense vegetation halfway up the cliff.”

Crews from the Coastguard helped to find the missing walker but due to the terrain were unable to reach the missing walker, however with the help of Coastguard helicopter 163 were able to success pull the walker to safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “Coastguard teams quickly made their way to the location to investigate further and located the casualty but due to the difficult terrain the Coastguard helicopter 163 was requested and successfully winched the casualty to safety.