Police in Eastbourne conduct patrols in ‘hot-spot’ area following reports of anti-social behaviour
On Wednesday, April 24, officers took to areas of Acacia Road and Maywood Avenue in the town, following reports from local residents in the area of youngsters behaving anti-socially and climbing on top of the garages.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne Police said: “A reminder that the roofs are unsafe, and that there is very clear signage advising persons not to climb onto garage roofs.
"Whilst in the area, Officers spoke to locals around 7pm whilst most residents were at home to provide reassurance to the residents affected, as well as timing their patrols to provide a visible deterrent to youngsters in the near vicinity.
"All reports from residents in the areas affected contribute to these targeted patrols, and we continue to encourage communities to report matters of ASB to us online or by calling 101 at the time.”
