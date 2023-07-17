Police in Eastbourne conduct speed checks following reports of anti-social driving

Officers conducted the checks around Beachy Head on Sunday, July 16 following reports of anti-social driving in the area.
In a statement, Eastbourne Police said: “Local officers conducted speed checks in the Beachy Head area after reports of Anti-Social Driving within the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) area.“Following a public consultation in 2022, Eastbourne Borough Council introduced a PSPO to tackle anti-social driving in Eastbourne. This order covers the main routes across the whole of Eastbourne.”
In its classification Eastbourne Borough Council deemed anti-social driving to involve reports of ‘poor, dangerous and aggressive driving, speeding, illegal manoeuvres, racing, and excess noise from vehicles.’
In the consultation in 2022 it was reported that ‘since November 2020 the local policing team in Eastbourne had recorded 425 reports of anti-social driving’ and is ‘commonplace’ in the town.