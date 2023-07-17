NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Police in Eastbourne conduct speed checks following reports of anti-social driving

Police in Eastbourne have conducted speed checks following reports of anti-social driving in the town.
By Sam Pole
Published 17th Jul 2023, 13:12 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 13:13 BST

Officers conducted the checks around Beachy Head on Sunday, July 16 following reports of anti-social driving in the area.

In a statement, Eastbourne Police said: “Local officers conducted speed checks in the Beachy Head area after reports of Anti-Social Driving within the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) area.“Following a public consultation in 2022, Eastbourne Borough Council introduced a PSPO to tackle anti-social driving in Eastbourne. This order covers the main routes across the whole of Eastbourne.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In its classification Eastbourne Borough Council deemed anti-social driving to involve reports of ‘poor, dangerous and aggressive driving, speeding, illegal manoeuvres, racing, and excess noise from vehicles.’

Most Popular
Police in Eastbourne have conducted speed checks following reports of anti-social driving in the town. Picture: Eastbourne PolicePolice in Eastbourne have conducted speed checks following reports of anti-social driving in the town. Picture: Eastbourne Police
Police in Eastbourne have conducted speed checks following reports of anti-social driving in the town. Picture: Eastbourne Police

In the consultation in 2022 it was reported that ‘since November 2020 the local policing team in Eastbourne had recorded 425 reports of anti-social driving’ and is ‘commonplace’ in the town.

Related topics:PoliceEastbourne Police