Police in Eastbourne conduct speed checks following reports of anti-social driving

Police in Eastbourne have conducted speed checks following reports of anti-social driving in the town.

Officers conducted the checks around Beachy Head on Sunday, July 16 following reports of anti-social driving in the area.

In a statement, Eastbourne Police said: “Local officers conducted speed checks in the Beachy Head area after reports of Anti-Social Driving within the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) area.“Following a public consultation in 2022, Eastbourne Borough Council introduced a PSPO to tackle anti-social driving in Eastbourne. This order covers the main routes across the whole of Eastbourne.”

In its classification Eastbourne Borough Council deemed anti-social driving to involve reports of ‘poor, dangerous and aggressive driving, speeding, illegal manoeuvres, racing, and excess noise from vehicles.’

Picture: Eastbourne Police