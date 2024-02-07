Police in Eastbourne present £500 cheque to Friends of Eastbourne Seafront
The money had been raised made up of funds from the Police Property Act Fund (PPAF).
The PPAF is made up of monies received by the police from the sale of found property and from property confiscated by order of court and then sold.
The main aim of the fund is to support local projects undertaken by voluntary/charitable organisations that solely benefit the communities of Sussex.
As well as supporting vulnerable communities in the area, 'Friends of Eastbourne Seafront' (a not-for-profit voluntary organisation run by Eastbourne residents) are dedicated to restoring and looking after Eastbourne’s Bandstand, as well as getting other seafront facilities repaired; for all residents and tourists to be able to keep enjoying for years to come.
A spokesperson from Friends of Eastbourne Seafront said that the money is ‘really appreciated’ and ‘will make a big difference.’