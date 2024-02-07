Police in Eastbourne present £500 cheque to Friends of Eastbourne Seafront

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The money had been raised made up of funds from the Police Property Act Fund (PPAF).

The PPAF is made up of monies received by the police from the sale of found property and from property confiscated by order of court and then sold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The main aim of the fund is to support local projects undertaken by voluntary/charitable organisations that solely benefit the communities of Sussex.

PCSO Dan Russell from Eastbourne Police, presented representatives from Friends of Eastbourne Seafront with a cheque for £500 on Tuesday, February 6. Picture: Eastbourne Police

As well as supporting vulnerable communities in the area, 'Friends of Eastbourne Seafront' (a not-for-profit voluntary organisation run by Eastbourne residents) are dedicated to restoring and looking after Eastbourne’s Bandstand, as well as getting other seafront facilities repaired; for all residents and tourists to be able to keep enjoying for years to come.