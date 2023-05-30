A man was treated for smoke inhalation after an arson attack on a fish and chip shop in Hastings Old Town, police have confirmed.

The Blue Dolphin fish and chip shop was forced to close over busy bank holiday weekend after being targeted.

The incident took place overnight last Friday (May 26) when an object was thrown through the window which resulted in a fire being caused.

The area around the building, at the end of the High Street, was cordoned off on Saturday with a police officer on guard. The business remained closed for the rest of the weekend. A large window was boarded up but fire damage did not look extensive.

The Blue Dolphin showing the boarded up window

The premises has been targeted at least twice in recent years, having all its windows smashed. The Blue Dolphin is one of the busiest fish and chip shops in the area and frequently has queues outside.

A resident who lives nearby at Town Wall, said: “I heard something that woke me just after midnight and heard two sets of feet running toward Winkle Island.”

Police are now appealing for witnesses and information.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to the High Street in the early hours of Friday, May 26, and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service quickly put out the fire.

"A 38-year-old local man was taken to hospital for treatment for the effects of smoke inhalation. He has since been discharged. The fire is being treated as a deliberate ignition.”

Detective Inspector Sophie McGarel said: “We are investigating this incident and are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone in the area overnight from Thursday, May 25 into Friday, May 26.

“If you saw something suspicious in the area of the High Street or seafront, or if you have information, then please report it to us.”

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting serial 13 of 26/05. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

