Police investigating allegations of medical negligence at Sussex hospital

The incidents, relating to neurosurgery and general surgery at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, are alleged to have taken place between 2015 and 2021, according to Sussex Police.

The hospital is run by University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, which was formed in April, 2001, following the merger of Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A number of cases from within the specified NHS departments and during the specified time period have been assessed and will form part of the ongoing investigation.

“A dedicated team of specially-trained officers have been contacting those patients or families of patients whose cases will be included in the investigation and providing information to support them while the investigation is ongoing. This specialist support will be available to them as our enquiries continue.

“The investigation is at an early stage and this does not necessarily mean this will lead to criminal prosecution.

"We are working closely with partner agencies and the University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust is co-operating fully with our investigation.

“Sussex Police is committed to conducting a thorough and transparent investigation. Due to the complex nature of the enquiries, this is likely to take some time to complete.”

A spokesperson for UHSussex added: “The Trust is fully co-operating with Sussex Police as part of their enquiries relating to the care of a number of general surgery and neurosurgery patients at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton between 2015 and 2021.

"We will continue to support them in any way we can."