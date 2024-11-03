Police issue appeal for missing East Sussex boy

Have you seen this missing boy?

Eastbourne Police are appealing to the public to find a missing 14-year-old boy.

A statement on the Eastbourne Police Facebook page read: “Have you seen Kai who has been reported missing from Ringmer? The 14-year-old was last seen at about 7pm on Saturday, November 2.

"He is 5'9" with curly brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded top, black joggers, and black boots.

"Kai also has links to Lewes, Eastbourne and Hastings.”

Eastbourne Police added that anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online and quote serial 1208 of 02/11.