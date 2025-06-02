Police issue appeal to help find man reported missing from Eastbourne

Police have issued the appeal to help find William, also known as Bill, who was last seen on Monday, June 2.
A police spokesperson added: "William, 63, is 6’ tall, and believed to be wearing a black beanie hat, blue jeans and trainers.
"He is driving a blue Kia.
"William has links to Seaford, Meads and the Beachy Head area of Eastbourne.
"If you see him, please call 999 immediately quoting serial 383 of 02/06.”
