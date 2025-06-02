Police issue appeal to help find man reported missing from Eastbourne

By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 14:25 BST
Sussex Police have issued an urgent public appeal for a man who has been reported missing from Eastbourne.

Police have issued the appeal to help find William, also known as Bill, who was last seen on Monday, June 2.

A police spokesperson added: "William, 63, is 6’ tall, and believed to be wearing a black beanie hat, blue jeans and trainers.

"He is driving a blue Kia.

"William has links to Seaford, Meads and the Beachy Head area of Eastbourne.

"If you see him, please call 999 immediately quoting serial 383 of 02/06.”

