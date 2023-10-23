Police issue identity appeal following assault at Eastbourne train station

Sussex Police have issued an appeal for the identity of a man who may be able to give them information regarding an assault outside Eastbourne Railway Station.

Police have issued the appeal after two men were assaulted outside Eastbourne Railway Station on Friday, June 16.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We would like to speak to a man after two men were assaulted outside Eastbourne Railway Station on Friday 16 June.

"The victims had tried to calm a group of people who travelled on a train from Polegate to Eastbourne and were seen behaving in a disorderly manner.

Sussex Police have issued an appeal for the identity of a man who may be able to give them information regarding an assault outside Eastbourne Railway Station. Picture: Sussex Police

"However, both men were punched by members of the group, who then dispersed from the area.

"Officers investigating the assaults believe the person pictured has information that could assist their ongoing enquiries and ask him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.