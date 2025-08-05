Police issue public appeal to try and find missing man with links to Bexhill and Eastbourne

The force has reported that James, 39, is missing from Brighton.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The 39-year-old was last seen at 3.15pm on August 3 in Brighton.

"James is 5’9” with dark brown hair, brown eyes and has a small scar on his left lower leg. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and grey trainers.

"He also has links to Bexhill and Eastbourne.

"If you see James, phone 101 quoting serial 841 of 03/08.”