Police issue urgent appeal for 17-year-old missing from Worthing

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Can you help us to locate Marquez who is missing from Worthing?

“The 17-year-old was last seen in Worthing on Saturday (12 July) at around 9.40am.

"He is 5’4”, has short dark brown hair with purple streaks and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing black Beats over-ear headphones, a grey t-shirt, black trousers, black Adidas trainers, and was carrying a small black rucksack.

"Marquez also has links to Brighton and Eastbourne.

"Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts should call 101 quoting serial 1801 of 12/07.”

