Police issue urgent appeal for 26 year-old missing from Eastbourne

Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for a 26 year-old missing from Eastbourne.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 12th Mar 2024, 12:48 GMT
Tabitha, 26, was last seen in Eastbourne on Friday, March 1 and frequents Hastings, Newhaven, and Brighton and Hove.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for Tabitha, who has been reported missing from Eastbourne.

"Tabitha, 26, was last seen near the centre of Eastbourne at around 6.40pm on Friday, March 1.

Tabitha, 26, was last seen in Eastbourne on Friday, March 1 and frequents Hastings, Newhaven, and Brighton and Hove. Picture: Sussex PoliceTabitha, 26, was last seen in Eastbourne on Friday, March 1 and frequents Hastings, Newhaven, and Brighton and Hove. Picture: Sussex Police
"She is 5’6” tall, with blonde hair, a few freckles and blue eyes. She also has tattoos on her fingers.

"She is known to regularly frequent Eastbourne, Hastings, Newhaven, and Brighton and Hove.

"If you can help find her, please call 101, quoting serial 634 of 03/03.”

