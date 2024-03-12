Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tabitha, 26, was last seen in Eastbourne on Friday, March 1 and frequents Hastings, Newhaven, and Brighton and Hove.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for Tabitha, who has been reported missing from Eastbourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Tabitha, 26, was last seen near the centre of Eastbourne at around 6.40pm on Friday, March 1.

Tabitha, 26, was last seen in Eastbourne on Friday, March 1 and frequents Hastings, Newhaven, and Brighton and Hove. Picture: Sussex Police

"She is 5’6” tall, with blonde hair, a few freckles and blue eyes. She also has tattoos on her fingers.

"She is known to regularly frequent Eastbourne, Hastings, Newhaven, and Brighton and Hove.