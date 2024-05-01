Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael, 55, was last seen on Friday, April 26.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are urgently seeking to locate Michael who has been reported missing from Eastbourne.

"The 55-year-old was last seen in the town at 9pm on Friday, April 26.

"Michael is bald, 5'5" with a goatee trim beard, and was last seen wearing silver glasses and a black trench coat.

"He has links to Kent and London.