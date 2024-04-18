Police issue urgent appeal for 63 year-old who failed to surrender to bail
Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for a 63 year-old man wanted for failing to surrender to bail
Michael Peto, 63, is wanted by Sussex Police after failing to surrender to bail.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for Michael Peto, who is wanted after failing to surrender to bail.
"The 63-year-old had been at an address in Maidstone, Kent.
"But it is now believed he is in the Sheffield city area in South Yorkshire.
"Officers are investigating a historic report of sexual assault.
"Anyone who sees Michael Peto or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 01273 470101 and quote serial 1386 of 04/05/2019."
