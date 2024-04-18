Police issue urgent appeal for 63 year-old who failed to surrender to bail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Peto, 63, is wanted by Sussex Police after failing to surrender to bail.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for Michael Peto, who is wanted after failing to surrender to bail.

"The 63-year-old had been at an address in Maidstone, Kent.

Michael Peto, 63, is wanted by Sussex Police after failing to surrender to bail. Picture: Sussex Police

"But it is now believed he is in the Sheffield city area in South Yorkshire.

"Officers are investigating a historic report of sexual assault.