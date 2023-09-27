Police issue urgent appeal for man missing from Eastbourne as ‘concern grows for his welfare’

BREAKING
Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for a 44 year-old missing from Eastbourne.
By Sam Pole
Published 27th Sep 2023, 16:25 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 16:26 BST
George, 44, was last seen on Wednesday, September 27.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are urgently searching for George, who is missing from Eastbourne.

"George, 44, was last seen around 11.20am on Wednesday (September 27) and concern is growing for his welfare.

George, 44, was last seen on Wednesday, September 27. Picture: Sussex Police
George, 44, was last seen on Wednesday, September 27. Picture: Sussex Police
"He is described as 6’ and with brown hair, wearing a dark grey blazer and possibly grey trousers.

"George is known to frequent the Hampden Park area of Eastbourne, and also has links to Lancashire.

“If you see him or know where he is, please call 999 quoting derail 579 of 27/09.”

