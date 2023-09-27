Police issue urgent appeal for man missing from Eastbourne as ‘concern grows for his welfare’

Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for a 44 year-old missing from Eastbourne.

George, 44, was last seen on Wednesday, September 27.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are urgently searching for George, who is missing from Eastbourne.

"George, 44, was last seen around 11.20am on Wednesday (September 27) and concern is growing for his welfare.

"He is described as 6’ and with brown hair, wearing a dark grey blazer and possibly grey trousers.

"George is known to frequent the Hampden Park area of Eastbourne, and also has links to Lancashire.