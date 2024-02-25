Police issue urgent appeal for missing 39 year-old from Haywards Heath

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stuart 39, was last seen on Saturday February 24.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for Stuart, 39, who is missing from Haywards Heath.

"He was last seen at Heathrow Airport at around 11am on February 24 and was wearing dark blue jeans, a black hoodie and a black corduroy jacket.

Stuart 39, was last seen on Saturday February 24.

“Stuart, who is believed to be in the Gatwick and Haywards Heath area, is described as having dark brown long hair in a pony tail, blue eyes and a large tattoo on his back.