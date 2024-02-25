BREAKING

Police issue urgent appeal for missing 39 year-old from Haywards Heath

Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for a 39 year-old man who is missing from Haywards Heath.
Sam Pole
Published 25th Feb 2024, 14:57 GMT
Stuart 39, was last seen on Saturday February 24.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for Stuart, 39, who is missing from Haywards Heath.

"He was last seen at Heathrow Airport at around 11am on February 24 and was wearing dark blue jeans, a black hoodie and a black corduroy jacket.

Stuart 39, was last seen on Saturday February 24. Picture: Sussex Police
“Stuart, who is believed to be in the Gatwick and Haywards Heath area, is described as having dark brown long hair in a pony tail, blue eyes and a large tattoo on his back.

"If you see Stuart, or have any information, contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 1046 of 24/02.

