Police issue urgent appeal for missing 39 year-old from Haywards Heath
Stuart 39, was last seen on Saturday February 24.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for Stuart, 39, who is missing from Haywards Heath.
"He was last seen at Heathrow Airport at around 11am on February 24 and was wearing dark blue jeans, a black hoodie and a black corduroy jacket.
“Stuart, who is believed to be in the Gatwick and Haywards Heath area, is described as having dark brown long hair in a pony tail, blue eyes and a large tattoo on his back.
"If you see Stuart, or have any information, contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 1046 of 24/02.