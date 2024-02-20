Police issue urgent appeal for missing Billingshurst man who may have travelled to Crawley or Eastbourne
Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for the whereabouts of a missing 47 year-old from Billingshurst who may have travelled to Crawley or Eastbourne.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are looking for Graham, who has been reported missing from Billingshurst.
"Graham, 47, is white and of medium build.
"It is not known what he is currently wearing.
"He may have travelled to Crawley or Eastbourne.
"If you see Graham or know his whereabouts, report online or call 101 quoting serial 650 of 14/02.”