Police issue urgent appeal for ‘vulnerable’ 28 year-old man missing from Pevensey

Sussex Police have said that Billy, 28, may be in the Eastbourne area and to dial 999 immediately if you see him.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re searching for 28-year-old Billy, who is vulnerable and missing from Pevensey.

"Can you help us find him?

"He is about 5’8”, of slim build, and has short mousey brown hair and facial hair.

"Billy was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black jogging bottoms, and may be in the Eastbourne area driving a white Kia Ceed.

"Please keep an eye out and contact us on 999 if you see him, quoting serial 521 of 10/11.”