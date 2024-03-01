Police issue urgent appeal for wanted East Sussex man
Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for the whereabouts of a wanted East Sussex man.
Luke, 28, of no fixed address, is wanted on recall to prison by Sussex Police.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for Luke Sambrook, who is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.
"Luke, 28, of no fixed address, has links to Burgess Hill, Uckfield and Crowborough.
"If you see him, or have any information about his whereabouts, call 999 quoting serial 484 of 06/12.