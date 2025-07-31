Police issue urgent appeal to help locate teenager missing from Surrey who was last seen in Eastbourne

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said that Brooke, 17, was last seen at 5pm on July 28 in Hampden Park.

The spokesperson added: “We are seeking to find Brooke, who is missing from Surrey.

"Brooke is 5’8” with pink hair. She has a tongue piercing and was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

"She may be in the Surrey, Crawley, Bexhill, Brighton, Eastbourne, Horsham, Haywards Heath, Lewes and Burgess Hill areas.

"If you see Brooke, we ask you to make a report to police by calling 101 quoting reference 412 of 29/07.”