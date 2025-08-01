Police issue urgent appeal to locate man missing from Eastbourne

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 1st Aug 2025, 16:17 BST
Police have issued an urgent appeal to help locate a 38 year-old man who is missing from Eastbourne.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Can you help us find 38-year-old Michael, who is missing from Eastbourne?

"He was last seen in Streatham, London, on the morning of Saturday 26 July.

"Michael is about 5’9”, of slim build, with short curly hair and wears round rimmed glasses.

"He was last seen unshaven, wearing grey trousers, a dark jacket, a baseball cap and white trainers with black laces and bright green tape on the heels.

"Please share and contact us if you see him – either online or via 101 – quoting serial 296 of 28/07.”

