Police issue urgent appeal to locate man missing from Herstmonceux

A spokesperson of Sussex Police said: “Can you help us locate Matthew, 34, missing from Herstmonceux?
"He was last seen in Watford, Hertfordshire on Wednesday (July 2) at around 9am.
"Matthew has links to Polegate, Tooting, Clapham, Balham and Victoria in London, and may be travelling towards Oxford.
"Anyone who sees him should phone 101 quoting serial 963 of 30/06.”
