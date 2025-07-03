Police issue urgent appeal to locate man missing from Herstmonceux

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 16:47 BST
Police have issued an urgent appeal to try and locate a man missing from Herstmonceux.

A spokesperson of Sussex Police said: “Can you help us locate Matthew, 34, missing from Herstmonceux?

"He was last seen in Watford, Hertfordshire on Wednesday (July 2) at around 9am.

"Matthew has links to Polegate, Tooting, Clapham, Balham and Victoria in London, and may be travelling towards Oxford.

"Anyone who sees him should phone 101 quoting serial 963 of 30/06.”

Matthew, 34, who has been reported missing from Herstmonceux

1. Matthew, 34

Matthew, 34, who has been reported missing from Herstmonceux Photo: Sussex Police

Related topics:PoliceSussex PoliceWatfordHertfordshireLondonOxford
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice