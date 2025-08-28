Police issue urgent appeal to locate teenager missing from Crowhurst

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 28th Aug 2025, 13:02 BST
Police have issued an urgent public appeal to locate a teenager reported missing from Crowhurst.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Can you help us find Alfie, a 14-year-old boy missing from Crowhurst?

“He was seen in Polegate and Bexhill on Wednesday evening (August 27) and at the memorial roundabout in Eastbourne on Thursday morning (August 28).

“Alfie is 5’ 10”, with short dark blond hair, and he was last seen wearing a black tracksuit, black trainers and red Gucci bag.

“He has links to Bexhill, Crowhurst, Eastbourne and Polegate.

“If you see Alfie, please call 101 quoting serial 1310 of 27/08.”

