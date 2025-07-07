Police issue urgent appeal to try and find woman reported missing from Hastings

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for Rachel, who has been reported missing from Hastings.
"It is believed she was last seen in Folkestone, Kent, on Saturday (July 5).
"Rachel, 40, is of medium build.
"She is known to travel across Sussex and Kent, sometimes staying in tents.
"If you can help, please call 999 quoting serial 872 of 06/07.”
