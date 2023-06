Thomas Collins, 34, has been missing from Brighton since June 11 and police have issued an urgent appeal for his whereabouts.

In a statement, Eastbourne Police said: “We are looking for Thomas Collins, 34, who has been missing from Brighton since 11 June.“He was last seen in Eastbourne.“Thomas has links to Brighton, Eastbourne, Seaford and Uckfield.“If seen, please call the police on 101 quoting serial 1606 of 21/06.”