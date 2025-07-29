Police launch appeal for teenager reported missing from Bexhill

Sussex Police have launched a public appeal to try and find a teenager who has been reported missing from Bexhill.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Jessica, 17, who has been reported missing from Bexhill.

“She was last seen on Saturday morning (July 26).

“She has links to Eastbourne and Hastings.

“Jessica is 5’ 5”, with long auburn hair. She was last seen wearing a green top, white trousers with a black belt and Ugg boots.

“Officers are concerned for her welfare.

“If you have seen Jessica or know where she is, please call 101 quoting serial 1694 of 26/07.”

